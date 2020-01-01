Klopp makes ‘easy’ pick as top player he would re-sign & waits on opportunity to hug Liverpool stars again

The Reds boss says he would happily add Steven Gerrard to his ranks at Anfield, but says the iconic former skipper would have to “fight for his place”

Jurgen Klopp says Steven Gerrard would be his “easy” pick as the one former player he would bring back to the club if put in a position to re-sign a legend.

The iconic midfielder departed Anfield in 2015 when the decision was taken to bring the curtain down on his distinguished playing career in with the .

Gerrard tasted domestic cup and glory during his time with the Reds, with 710 appearances taken in across 17 years.

More teams

It has been suggested that a return to his roots will be offered at some stage in the future, as Gerrard enjoys his first experience on the bench at Scottish giants .

Klopp has stated that he would like to see Gerrard brought in as his successor, with both men working on contracts through to 2024 with their respective clubs.

The German has, however, also revealed that he would make the all-action midfielder his top choice if allowed a bring a familiar face back in a playing capacity.

Klopp told BT Sport was asked to make his pick: "Stevie, that's easy! But he'd have to fight for his place.

"The funny thing is we have lived for four-and-a-half years in the same town and I've never seen him before.

"Since the lockdown, I've seen him six or seven times. I go for a dog walk or a run or whatever, and he has a walk with the family, so we've seen each other more often than all the time together before!"

Klopp is looking forward to seeing social distancing measures relaxed, with a man famed for the bond he strikes up with his players admitting to missing physical contact.

When asked what the first thing he will do is when restrictions at lifted, the Liverpool manager said: "Probably something that isn't allowed still. Honestly, I would like to give them a proper hug! It's long ago since I saw them, I like them a lot.

"That would be cool, but probably not allowed! So we will leave that until later.

"We have to be professional from the first day. We have to check first the individual status, and when we know that then we can start."

Klopp has been keeping a close eye on his troops over recent weeks, with training programmes in place, but admits that life is proving testing for all concerned.

He added: "You cannot read a book about it, you can't ask anybody about it because nobody has ever been in a situation like this.

Article continues below

"If we are right or wrong, we'll only realise later.

"But it's clear we will deal with it like we deal with normal breaks. The boys get a training programme, but the next challenge is that we didn't know when the break will end. Training is all about doing the right thing now to get the benefit later."

Liverpool entered lockdown 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and with just two wins required to wrap up a first title triumph in 30 years.