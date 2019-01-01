Mohun Bagan's Kibu Vicuna - We are ready to go for the win against Churchill Brothers

The Mohun Bagan coach seemed confident that his team can take three points from Churchill Brothers...

are set to take on on Sunday evening at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium and coach Kibu Vicuna is not willing to settle for anything less than a win.

"Our plan is to get three points. We have analysed the opposition by looking at their first game. They won 3-0. But we have prepared well tactically and are ready for tomorrow," said the Spanish coach on the eve of the match.

Bagan started well against Aizawl but paid a price for not making the most of their chances. Julen Colinas and VP Suhair came close to finding the net but could not deliver the finishing touch. But the coach hopes that things will improve against Churchill.

"We could not convert chances and it was a problem in the first match. We created good chances and did not take advantage. During the week we have trained in this aspect. Hopefully, we can be efficient in scoring tomorrow (Sunday)."

Mohun Bagan will be playing in Kalyani which is around 70 km from Kolkata. But the 48-year old coach did not seem to be concerned about the long journey.

"It's like a small excursion. This is not an excuse. The pitch is better there than the ground where we played CFL. We also played a few games there. We played a friendly as well. And it will be definitely better than playing on artificial grass," opined Vicuna.

The Spanish coach also mentioned that he is not taking Churchill lightly and he expects a tough encounter on Sunday.

"Churchill are physically very strong. They have two central defenders who are very tall and sturdy. They also play well with the ball. Again the two strikers are complimenting each other. One is scoring and the other is making supporting runs. But we have to handle these aspects. We will try to control the game and impose ourselves on them. They have got a new coach and he must have utilised the week well to prepare his team," stated the tactician.

Mohun Bagan has faltered at crucial junctures in the season. They lost in the Durand final, drew against in the derby and again crashed out in the semi-finals of the Sheikh Kamal Cup in Bangladesh.

When asked if his team is unable to deal with pressure, the coach said, "We know we are a big club and the supporter's expectations are very high. But we are able to handle the pressure. We have practised well and we are ready to go for the win against Churchill."