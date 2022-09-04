Juventus need 'nastiness' from USMNT star McKennie as Allegri addresses absence of mean streak

Juventus are looking for more “nastiness” from Weston McKennie, with Massimiliano Allegri urging the American to be more decisive on the field.

Midfielder wasted chance vs Fiorentina

Has been a regular for the Bianconeri

Coach calling for better decision making

WHAT HAPPENED? United States international McKennie passed up a golden opportunity to put Juve two goals in front against Fiorentina on Saturday, with the 24-year-old midfielder choosing to try and pick out a marked team-mate when presented with a clear sight of the target.

WHAT THEY SAID: Allegri told DAZN afterwards of that decision-making and what he is looking from the USMNT star and the rest of his Juve side: “In the second half, we dropped a few players, but the thing to absolutely improve on is that when you have the chance to go 2-0 up, you have to take it. Those are the key moments that decide seasons and we still don’t have that nastiness.

“You can also miss the shot, but I didn’t see meanness. You have to get used to that again, it’s not all easy. That’s all, then I don’t get angry at the guys for anything. From that moment then came the corner and the equaliser, which changed everything.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has started three of Juve’s five fixtures in the Italian top-flight this season, but is yet to make a telling contribution. He has registered 10 goals for the Turin-based outfit in 79 total appearances for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR McKENNIE? Transfer talk has raged around the American at various intervals, but he remains with Juve for now – as he counts down to the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year – and is working on a contract through to 2025.