Jean-Philippe Gbamin: I am ready to play any role for Everton

The Ivory Coast international feels he is prepared to play in a number of positions to help the Goodison Park outfit achieve success

new recruit Jean-Philippe Gbamin has stated his willingness to play in any role for the Toffees.

The midfielder joined the Goodison Park outfit last week on a five-year deal from German side for a fee of £25 million.

Having played majorly in a midfield role for the 05ers, where he made 86 league appearances before his departure, the Ivorian is willing to make a sacrifice for the Toffees in order to help them achieve success.

"I’ve come here to play in the midfield, as a defensive midfielder if you like but if the manager wants me to do so I can play in a number of positions,” he told the media.

"Whether it is in number 8, the number 6 or defence, I will absolutely be ready for whatever position the coach needs me.”

finished one place below the Uefa spot last season and the midfielder is hoping they can surpass the performance in the 2019-20 season.

“We could maybe pick up a trophy along the way, maybe one of the cups", he continued.

"That is the ambition of every professional player and I think we can get one of the European spots."

The Toffees open their Premier League campaign against on Saturday but Gbamin is uncertain if he will play a role in the match.

"I’m concentrating on getting myself totally fit, this week might be a little bit too soon,” he added.

"As I say, I’ve only had two training sessions. A more realistic option might be the following game [at home to , Saturday 17 August].”