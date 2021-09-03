'It is impossible to replace a goal machine like Ronaldo' - Juventus legends hit out after star's exit

Sergio Brio and Alessio Tacchinardi believe the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should have handled his departure from the Serie A giants differently

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised by Juventus legends Sergio Brio and Alessio Tacchinardi for forcing his way out of Turin, with the Portuguese superstar told he has left former employers in an "impossible" situation.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, after entering the final year of his contract, is now back in England after completing an emotional return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo, who has become the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football, has left a sizeable void at Allianz Stadium, with Juve given no time in which to find a suitable replacement.

What has been said?

Juve great Tacchinardi feels things could have been handled differently, telling Tuttosport: "Ronaldo should have left in a different way, not on his private jet while [Massimiliano] Allegri was talking to the team before the game against Empoli. I expected a press conference to say goodbye to the fans. They deserved something different.

"There are no more legends such as [Alessandro] Del Piero, [Francesco] Totti, [Paolo] Maldini or [Javier] Zanetti, but it wasn’t nice to hear from Ronaldo that he was going back to a place he feels like home.

"He put Juventus in a difficult situation, leaving a few days before the end of the transfer window, it is impossible to replace a goal machine like him."

Did Ronaldo disrespect Juventus?

A move for the 36-year-old had been mooted long before he agreed a second spell at Old Trafford. It did, however, come as a surprise when a late deal was pushed through.

Brio is another Juve icon that believes Ronaldo should have given the Serie A giants more notice and bid a proper farewell to fans that idolised him for three years.

He added: "Juventus deserve more respect, I didn’t expect Ronaldo to snub the club like this. It was not nice of him.

"I always speak highly of the three clubs where I played: Juventus, Lecce and Pistoiese because they signed me and believed in me. Cristiano is a great professional, but his farewell should have been different.

"Perhaps they didn’t break up gracefully, but I am convinced it was the right thing for the player and the club. If a player is forced to stay, he could cause damage to his team-mates and the club."

Ronaldo scored 101 goals for Juve in 134 appearances, helping them to two Serie A titles, but failed to land another Champions League crown during his time in Italy and is now tied to a two-year contract with United.

