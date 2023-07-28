Gabriel Slonina is on the move! USMNT goalkeeper to depart Chelsea and join Belgian side KAS Eupen

Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is reportedly set for a loan move to Belgian side KAS Eupen.

Gabriel Slonina set for loan move

19-year-old to swap Chelsea for KAS Eupen

Goalkeeper part of the Blues' long-term plans

WHAT HAPPENED? Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina swapped Chicago Fire for Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of £7.7 million ($10m), but as part of the deal he stayed with the MLS side until January 1, before linking up with the Blues. After playing in eight Premier League 2 matches for the London outfit last season, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Belgian side KAS Eupen are closing in on a season-long loan deal for the 19-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United States international is behind Kepa Arrizabalaga, among others, in the goalkeeping pecking order at Chelsea and it appears the Blues are keen to give him regular game time this season. Romano adds that Slonina is a 'key' part of Chelsea's future plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Slonina, who signed a six-year deal with the Premier League side in 2022, made his professional debut for Chicago Fire in August 2021 when he was just 17 years and 81 days old - making him the youngest starting keeper in the MLS history.

WHAT NEXT? The Belgian Pro League season begins on Friday, so if the move goes through, he could feature for Eupen on Saturday against Westerlo or away to Genk on August 5.