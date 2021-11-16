Dani Alves says Barcelona return is an 'honour' as Brazilian handed No 8 at Camp Nou

Dani Alves has described his Barcelona homecoming as an "honour" and a "pleasure", with the Brazilian handed the No 8 shirt at Camp Nou upon his return.

The veteran right-back has reunited with former team-mate-turned-manager Xavi as the first of the new Blaugrana coach's recruits. as the pair look to help steer their old club through choppy waters.

Alves linked up with his new squad-mates on Tuesday and the defender stated that, more than five years on from his exit, he knows there is "nothing better" than playing for Barca.

What has been said?

"It is a pleasure to be here after such a long time," the 38-year-old told the rest of his new team-mates in a video posted to Barcelona's social media channels.

"To return here is an honor, a pleasure; to be able to share [it] with you again.

"I come to learn from you now, the new world. From the old one, I want to convey one thing; to know what It represents this club and this shirt. I have been abroad and this is the best place to do great things, to live.

"You are here; value it, because there is nothing better outside. It is a pleasure to be here with you. [I've] come to do great things, because this club is made of this, of doing great things."

Alves takes fifth number

While the defender will not be available for matches until the new year following his exit from Sao Paulo in the wake of his triumph with Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he has already been handed his new shirt number for the rest of the campaign.

His last number at the club, six - which he inherited from Xavi himself following the latter's move in 2015 - is currently occupied by Riqui Puig, but the Selecao star will instead fill the void of Barca's only available starting number, taking eight for the remainder of the term.

He follows in the footsteps of Andres Iniesta, arguably the most famous player to wear No 8 during the past two decades, and adds to the numbers 20, two and 22 he previously sported.

The bigger picture

While Alves' return to Barca will be felt in the changing room, Xavi will have to do without him until the new year.

Xavi will get his reign underway against Espanyol this weekend, before a Champions League clash with Benfica presents his first European challenge.

