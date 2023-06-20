Cristiano Ronaldo will ‘never give up’ on Portugal ‘dream’ as he prepares to make more history with 200th cap

Cristiano Ronaldo will make more history when earning a 200th international cap, but says he will “never give up” on chasing a “dream” with Portugal.

Iconic forward already an all-time great

Has won five Ballons d'Or

Will continue to chase down more records

WHAT HAPPENED? The 38-year-old forward, who is now playing his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, will become the first man to record a double-century of appearances for his country when facing Iceland in Euro 2024 qualification. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has achieved just about everything at the very highest level, with the record books rewritten on a regular basis, but he remains fully committed to the Portuguese cause and insists he will never remove himself from contention for selection by his country.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo has said: “I'll stay here until I, the [football federation] president and the coach believe I can. I'll never give up coming here, because it's always a dream. Representing the national team is the height of the career. I want to keep playing, make my family, friends and Portuguese happy.

“Do I hope to do more? Obviously, that's why I'm here. That's why I keep on walking. Living the moment, day by day, seeing my form. I think I'm still doing well, helping, scoring goals and giving good performances. As long as I'm motivated and those around me like my presence and leadership, I will not give up the national team in any way. As [former Portuguese defender] Bruno Alves said, 'I will not give away my place for free.' It's been a long journey, but it won't end soon, I hope.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has grown accustomed to making history across his remarkable career, but there are still targets for him to chase down and he is rightly proud to have hit another notable landmark with Portugal. He added: “For me it is an extremely important milestone. It means a lot. Being the 200th game, I will be the first in history to do so, I'm very proud for this is something I never thought I could reach, but I have to keep going. I have much more to do. It is a round, beautiful number that nobody has. I say it sincerely, I don't follow the records, they follow me. I'm happy, it's also my motivation to continue playing at the highest level in the national team. It was something I never thought I would achieve. And I'm continuing to set records.

“What's there left to beat? I have no idea. I know that there are records that I hold. What I want most is to win and follow the path towards the European Championship.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo helped Portugal to the European Championship crown back in 2016 and will be hoping to figure prominently in another quest for continental glory when that event heads to Germany in the summer of 2024.