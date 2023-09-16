'That winning feeling' - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring on return to action with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the goals for Al-Nassr on his return to action in the Saudi Pro League after the international break.

Ronaldo scored in 3-1 victory for Al-Nassr

Portuguese is the top scorer in the league

Forward delighted with the result

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 win to continue their winning run to four games, having started the season with two straight defeats. Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mane got the goals as they rose to sixth in the table. The forward was upbeat on social media after the match after netting on his return to the Saudi Pro League after the international break. "That winning feeling," he wrote on X alongside pictures of Ronaldo celebrating with his team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been in fine form this season - the 38-year-old has scored six goals in five appearances for the club, and has formed a good partnership with new signing Sadio Mane, who joined the club from Bayern Munich over the summer.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal captain will make his debut in the AFC Champions League against Persepolis next week as Al-Nassr travel to Iran. Next weekend, they will have a big clash against Al-Ahli, a team expected to compete with Al-Nassr for the title.