How to watch today's Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will be aiming for a fifth straight Premier League title when Pep Guardiola's men begin their new campaign with an away game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

While on a US tour earlier this month, City defeated Chelsea 4-2 in the pre-season, wherein last season's Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Besides being sidelined with a hamstring injury, Reece James would be suspended anyway on account of a red card from last season, so Malo Gusto should deputise at right-back.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will face competition from new signing Filip Jorgensen, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are likely to be paired in central defence.

Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer are all in line for starts.

Meanwhile, amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Conor Gallagher is likely to remain out of Blues' boss Enzo Maresca's projectory.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, W. Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Nkunku, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Kepa, Petrovic, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Chilwell, Gusto, W. Fofana, Acheampong, Humphreys Midfielders: Fernandez, Mudryk, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega, Anjorin Forwards: Lukaku, Sterling, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Broja, George, Washington, Stutter, D. Fofana, Angelo, Matos, Guiu, Neto

Manchester City team news

Oscar Bobb is a long-term injury absentee on account of a fractured fibula, while Rodri is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Besides, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones remain as doubts after the England trio missed the Community Shield final last weekend.

Given Rodri's absence, Mateo Kovacic could face his former side from the middle, alongside one among Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

New signing Savinho is in line to make his Premier League debut on the right, with either Jeremy Doku or Jack Grealish on the opposite flank. Haaland is the obvious pick to spearhead the attack.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Kovacic; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand, Kabore Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Perrone, Foden, Nunes, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 3, 2024 Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea Club Friendlies April 20, 2024 Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea FA Cup February 17, 2024 Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea Premier League November 12, 2023 Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Premier League May 21, 2023 Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea Premier League

