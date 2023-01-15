Chelsea beat Arsenal to Mykhailo Mudryk signing in mammoth £89m transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk on an eight-and-a-half-year deal, for a fee worth £89 million ($109m).

Chelsea announce Mudryk signing

Forward was long linked with Arsenal

Blues hijacked deal by dwarfing Gunners' offer

WHAT HAPPENED? After months of speculation, Mudryk's future has finally been settled and he will head to London. But in an unexpected twist, he links up with the Blues - not the Gunners - with Chelsea completing a deal to sign the Ukrainian hotshot ahead of Arsenal. Despite the latter's longstanding interest in the young star, the 22-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners' interest in Mudryk was made clear in the summer of 2022, but despite plenty of interest and even reportedly agreeing personal terms on transfer deadline day, the move failed to materialise. Arsenal were expected to return for the 22-year-old in January and did, with Mudryk himself appearing rather desperate to see the deal get done, but they failed with a bid at the beginning of the month before being edged out at the finish line by rivals Chelsea.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? Mudryk has told the Blues' official website: "I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea. This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? With Graham Potter's side struggling tremendously and ravaged by injuries, all eyes will be on when the Ukrainian can make his Chelsea debut and impact the team.