'Benzema is a child of OL' - Real Madrid star could return to Lyon one day, says club president Aulas

The Groupama Stadium chief is optimistic that the French striker will re-trace his steps before he reaches the end of his career

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas hopes Real Madrid star Karim Benzema could return to the French club one day.

Benzema began his career at Lyon back in 2004 and spent five years on their books before being snapped up by Madrid for an initial fee of €35 million (£30m/$41m).

The France international has since established himself as one of the top centre-forwards in Europe and recently signed a contract extension at Santiago Bernabeu, but Aulas still believes that he could retrace his steps in the future.

What has been said?

“Karim has never played at Groupama Stadium before," Aulas told reporters. "The future will tell us if, when he ends his career, there is a possibility of strengthening the ties.

"He has had an exceptional career at Real Madrid and in the French team. It is a great source of pride because he is a child of OL."

Benzema's history with Lyon

Benzema played in 148 games in all competitions for Lyon, scoring 66 goals. The powerful striker also recorded 26 assists while helping the Ligue 1 giants win four successive league titles and the Coupe de France.

What has Benzema achieved at Real?

Benzema has reached even greater heights at the Bernabeu, adding three Liga titles and four Champions League crowns to his CV among a whole host of other major honours.

The 33-year-old has found the net 281 times in 562 appearances for Madrid including two at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, and currently sits third in the club's all-time top scorers' list.

