Bale absent from Real Madrid squad for final match despite Ancelotti's send-off remarks

Gareth Bale has been left out of the squad for what would have been his final La Liga game for Real Madrid despite recent comments from Carlo Ancelotti suggesting the player deserved a proper send-off.

The Spanish champions take on Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday in their last game of the 2021-22 campaign.

Bale is set to leave the capital club at the end of the season when his contract expires and he will not be given a last run-out this week.

What has happened to Bale?

Carlo Ancelotti did not rule out Bale playing in the last match as he wished him well at a press conference this week.

“It's not important if he plays, what's important is Bale is a part of the history of this club," he said.

“He'll always be in the memories of Real Madrid fans. He has written some great chapters, we have to recognise that.”

But the Wales international was absent from the matchday team to line up against Betis.

The ex-Tottenham man did not even make the bench for Ancelotti's side.

The 32-year-old has not featured for the club since the match against Getafe in April and has been out injured in recent weeks.

Bale has made just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

Where will Bale end up?

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has suggested that he will return to the Premier League this summer.

The player will wait until after Wales World Cup qualifying matches before he decides on his next step.

A return to Tottenham, where he had a spell on loan last season, has been raised as a potential destination, but a move back to his former side Southampton has also been mention as a possibility.

