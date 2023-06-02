Arsenal interested in PSV starlet Xavi Simons after impressive Eredivisie spell - but PSG still have €12m buy-back clause

- Simons emerges as Gunners target
- PSG have option to buy him for €12m (£10.3m/$13m)
- Simons enjoyed sensational season with PSV
WHAT HAPPENED? Simons has been in top form for PSV this season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions and winning a share of the Golden Boot, and he has subsequently been targeted by the Gunners. Dutch outletVi reports that Simons wants to play in the Champions League with a big club - despite PSV qualifying for the tournament this season - and Arteta's side are currently the most concrete option for the 20-year-old.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal may face some competition when it comes to signing the Netherlands international, though, as PSG - the club with whom Simons developed - have a buy-back clause worth €12m (£10.3m/$12.9m). They can activate it this summer if they so wish, but any other club would have to negotiate a fee with PSV.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Simons has recently changed agent and is now represented by Darren Dein, the son of former Gunners co-owner and vice-chairman David. That may well give the Gunners an edge if they are to be drawn into any kind of bidding war.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? They will face the MLS All-Stars in a pre-season friendly this month before taking on Manchester United and Barcelona in further tune-up games.