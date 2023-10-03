Armando Broja issues injury update after Chelsea goalscorer is forced off during Blues victory over Fulham

Chelsea striker Armando Broja says he was taken off during the win at Fulham as a 'precaution' after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Broja scores in win at Fulham

First start in nearly a year

Striker explains substitution

WHAT HAPPENED? Broja marked his first Chelsea start in nearly a year by netting in his side's 2-0 win at Fulham on Monday night, with Mykhailo Mudryk also scoring for the Blues at Craven Cottage. The forward suffered a serious knee injury in December but his hard work paid off as he was back in the starting XI for the first time since last November and the 22-year-old rewarded manager Mauricio Pochettino's faith with his first goal since October 2022. Now, the Albanian international has allayed fears he has suffered a setback after coming off in the 65th minute for team-mate Raheem Sterling.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said via Chelsea's website: "No injury, just a precaution," he confirmed. "I’ve been out for a while so it was always hard for me to come back and play the full 90 minutes. I did get a bit leggy just before I came off, so it was just a precaution."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With first-choice striker Nicolas Jackson serving a one-match suspension, after picking up five yellow cards this season, Pochettino turned to Broja, who has been on the long road back from injury. Chelsea have struggled for goals at times, so if the young forward is back firing again, that will enhance their attacking repertoire - especially with 12 first-team players injured.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea, who are up to 11th in the table, are away to Premier League strugglers Burnley on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Broja or the returning Jackson will start in that game.