Aina helps Torino return to winning ways against Fiorentina

The Nigeria international made a key impact as Walter Mazzarri’s men clinched maximum points in front of their home fans

Ola Aina featured prominently as returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against in Sunday’s game.

After losing against Milan in their last outing, the Super Eagles star made key contribution to help Walter Mazzarri’s men bounce back from the setback.

Aina was introduced for Lorenzo De Silvestri in the 12th minute of the encounter after the 31-year-old picked up an injury.

The Super Eagles star delivered an impressive defensive performance in the match, making three tackles and had a 78% successful pass rate to help the Bull nick all three points.

Simone Zaza and Cristian Ansaldi gave the Turin outfit the lead before Martin Caceres scored a late consolatory effort.

’s Kevin-Prince Boateng was not listed for the game while international and on-loan winger Rachid Ghezzal featured for 51 minutes but could not help his side avoid the defeat.

The victory saw Torino climb to eighth on the Serie A table after gathering 20 points from 15 matches.

Aina will hope to start when the Bull slug it out against Hellas Verona in their next league game on December 15.