Why Paul Pogba still may have no future at Juventus despite doping ban reduction - explained

(C)GettyImagesJack McRaeWhy Paul Pogba still may have no future at Juventus despite doping ban reduction - explainedP. PogbaJuventusSerie ATransfersPaul Pogba may have his eyes set on a return to football after his doping ban was reduced, but his future at Juventus is far from certain.
Pogba's ban reduced to just 18 months
Midfielder eyes return to pitch in social media post
Return to Juventus may not be so simple