Revealed: How Steph Houghton scouted future Lionesses star and convinced Man City to sign 'dominant' young talent

GettyAmeé RuszkaiRevealed: How Steph Houghton scouted future Lionesses star and convinced Man City to sign 'dominant' young talentEnglandManchester City WomenWSLStephanie HoughtonWomen's footballSteph Houghton might want to consider a scouting career after it emerged that she recommended Man City sign one of England's brightest young stars.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHoughton set to retire at end of seasonBut influence on England & Man City not over yetRevealed that she spotted current Lionesses star