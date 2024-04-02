BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Bailey-Bellingham-Stockport-Real-MadridGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham posts classy message to Odin Bailey after seeing ex-Birmingham City team-mate dent Wrexham's League Two title bid with stunning goal for Stockport

Jude BellinghamWrexhamReal MadridLeague TwoStockport CountyChampions LeagueLaLigaBirmingham

Jude Bellingham posted a classy message to Odin Bailey after seeing his ex-Birmingham City team-mate dent Wrexham's League Two title bid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bailey scored late winner against AFC Wimbledon
  • Stockport went four points clear of Wrexham
  • Bellingham hailed Bailey with classy message on Insta

Editors' Picks