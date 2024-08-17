Man City season preview 2024-25: 115 FFP charges threaten to overshadow what's happening on the pitch - but champions still have the hunger to make it five titles in a row

Pep Guardiola has not made many signings but keeping Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne is a huge boost in their quest to entrench their dominance

No one believed Manchester City were capable of winning a fourth Premier League title in a row, then they did, becoming the first team in 135 years to do so. So can they keep making history and win five in a row?

You would certainly not want to bet against the record of Pep Guardiola, who has only failed to win the league title in three of his 15 years as a manager, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

Arsenal, who finished two points behind City last season after narrowly missing out on the crown the previous year, look like being their only credible challengers, as Liverpool will be in a season of transition under Arne Slot and Manchester United and Chelsea look set for more inconsistent campaigns.

Still, there is a danger that City could turn stale and finally surrender the title to Arsenal. They have made just one major signing in Savinho and have lost a very useful squad player in Julian Alvarez. There is also the possibility that this could be Guardiola's last season with the club, leaving the potential for motivation to fizzle out as it did at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving.

It is set to be an equally intriguing season off the pitch for City as their hearing with the Premier League over allegedly breaking its financial rules is set to finally take place in September. The whole league has a stake in the outcome of the case, which could have seismic ramifications either way.

If City are found guilty, they could be relegated from the league. If they are declared innocent of the charges, there is set to be an outpouring of indignation from their rivals. And if they win their other court case against the Premier League over associated party transactions, it could usher in a new era of total domination. Watch this space...