Liverpool player ratings vs Real Madrid: Bring on Man City! Alexis Mac Allister & Conor Bradley shine as Arne Slot's winning machine steamrollers Kylian Mbappe & Co. despite Mohamed Salah's penalty miss

The relentless Reds sent a message to their Premier League title rivals by taking the European champions apart at Anfield

Can anyone stop Arne Slot's Liverpool? Real Madrid had a go at Anfield on Wednesday night but they were ultimately overwhelmed by the rampant Reds, who maintained their 100% record in this season's Champions League with a rousing 2-0 win over the titleholders.

The hosts have suffered their fair share of pain against Los Blancos in recent years but they looked a cut above Carlo Ancelotti's side from start to finish and the only surprise was that it took them so long to break the deadlock, with Alexis Mac Allister sweeping home in the 52nd minute after a terrific one-two with Conor Bradley.

A horribly out of sorts Kylian Mbappe squandered the opportunity to undeservedly draw Madrid level after Andy Robertson brought down Lucas Vazquez in the area, with Caoimhin Kelleher saving the Frenchman's poor penalty, before Mohamed Salah squandered a spot-kick that he had earned with a Lionel Messi-like run that left Ferland Mendy looking like poor Jerome Boateng at Camp Nou all the way back in 2015.

However, Liverpool finally bagged the second goal their dominance so richly deserved when substitute Cody Gakpo powered home Robertson's cross to all-but seal a top-eight finish in the league phase, meaning Slot's side should progress directly to the last 16.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Reds on show as they sent an ominous warning to struggling Manchester City ahead of Sunday's massive Premier League match at Anfield...