'Making a free transfer seem like a waste of money' - Kylian Mbappe torn to shreds as struggling Real Madrid man sees DREADFUL penalty saved by Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher

Real Madrid fans tore Kylian Mbappe to shreds as the forward saw his dreadful penalty saved by Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher in the Champions League.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Madrid succumbed to a 2-0 defeat vs Liverpool

Mbappe missed a crucial penalty at 1-0

Fans hit out at the beleaguered forward Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱