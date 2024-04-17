'I sang along at the top of my lungs' - James McClean refuses to apologise for saluting Wrexham fans' 'he hates the f*cking King' chant as he risks the wrath of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
James McClean has refused to apologise for saluting Wrexham fans' anti-monarchy chants, insisting he sang along "at the top of my lungs".
- McClean refuses to apologise for anti-monarchy song
- Says he sang along wholeheartedly
- Several royals have visited resurgent club