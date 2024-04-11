Inter Miami player ratings vs Monterrey: Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Herons lose their heads while Lionel Messi struggles in embarrassing CONCACAF Champions Cup thumping

The Herons were undone by a comedy of errors, totally losing their heads en route to an embarrassing exit of the Champions Cup.

Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup run is over, and it ended in embarrassment. Going into Mexico is never easy, and losing at Monterrey is never something to be ashamed of. But losing like this? Conceding goals the way they did? Letting the game get away from them in this way?

It was astonishingly bad.

After a 2-1 first-leg defeat, Miami needed a result at Monterrey to keep their CCC run alive. But, thanks to a comedy of errors and a series of veteran stars losing their heads, they capitulated. It ended 3-1 on the day and 5-2 on aggregate, but anyone who watched will know that Wednesday's match was never close.

Drake Callender handed Monterrey an early goal. Nicolas Freire was turned like a top on their second and Tomas Aviles was the provider for Rayados' third. Jordi Alba was sent off late, Luis Suarez nearly lost his mind, Lionel Messi was silent... you get the picture. There was plenty of blame to go around and plenty of Miami players had earned their share - no one wearing pink covered themselves in glory.

Most of the Miami squad will leave Mexico feeling ashamed. For a team this talented with this many veterans, nights like this are inexcusable. Their Champions Cup run is over, and you have to say that, ultimately, Miami got exactly what they deserved in Wednesday night's beatdown.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Estadio BBVA...