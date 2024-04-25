'A great shame' - Arsenal legend disappointed Ben White won't feature for England at Euro 2024

Getty ImagesRichard Mills'A great shame' - Arsenal legend disappointed Ben White won't feature for England at Euro 2024Ben WhiteEnglandArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal icon Alan Smith says it's a "great shame" Ben White has ruled himself out of England action as he would be an "asset" at Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal star ruled himself out of England dutyHad a Three Lions falling out at World Cup 2022Gunners icon saddened White's not at Euro 2024Article continues below