Archie Gray, Mikey Moore and Tottenham's youth revolution can propel them back into the Champions League under Ange Postecoglou

The north London side have been gradually building an extremely exciting, young squad over the past few summers

It doesn't take a genius to work out Tottenham's priorities for this summer's transfer window. So far, Spurs have added three 18-year-olds to their squad: Archie Gray from Leeds, Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden (who agreed his move in January) and Yang Min-hyeok from Gangwon FC. Meanwhile, veterans Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele and Ivan Perisic have all moved in the other direction.

Last season, Ange Postecoglou helped breathe new life into a club that had seemingly lost its identity, trusting in a crop of young players to help navigate the post-Harry Kane era. And those in charge of recruitment in north London have only expedited the process of youthful regeneration over the past few months.

What made Tottenham's transfer activity especially noteworthy is the rival clubs they were able to fend off to secure their priority targets this summer. Gray had looked all set to join Brentford, only to be wooed by Spurs at the eleventh hour, amid interest from Chelsea too. Bergvall, meanwhile, turned down Barcelona's advances in January in favour of life under 'Big Ange', and 17-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic will arrive next summer after Spurs beat Manchester City to his signing in September 2023.

Clearly Tottenham are now adept at presenting themselves as the ideal home for world football's top young talent. Just how have they managed to do this, though, and what does it mean for Postecoglou and Co ahead of the new season?