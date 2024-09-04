'Anyone is better than Lionel Messi!' - Ex-Chile star claims Argentina captain was 'protected' at Copa America & World Cup in scathing attack
Former Chile midfielder Miguel Angel Neira believes Lionel Messi got too much protection from referees at the recent Copa America and 2022 World Cup.
- Messi absent from Argentina duties against Chile
- Neira glad Inter Miami star unavailable
- Says he was too protected in recent tournaments