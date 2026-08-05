Al-Nassr enter 2026/27 as reigning Saudi Pro League champions, with Cristiano Ronaldo still leading the line at Al-Awwal Park. Here's how to buy tickets, what they cost, and the full season fixture list.

Al-Nassr pulled off the greatest coup of the lot when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022, and Saudi Pro League attendances have been on the rise ever since. Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need about purchasing Al-Nassr match tickets, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

Al-Nassr SC 2026/27 Matches

Date & Time Game Venue Tickets Aug 15, 2026, 14:00 Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Aug 18, 2026, 14:00 (King Cup) Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh Tickets Aug 21, 2026, 12:00 Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh Tickets Aug 25, 2026, 14:00 Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Al Ettifaq Club Stadium, Dammam Tickets Aug 28, 2026, 14:00 Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Sep 05, 2026, 14:00 Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Alinma Stadium, Jeddah Tickets Sep 09, 2026, 14:00 Al Nassr vs Abha Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Sep 10, 2026, 14:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam Tickets Sep 17, 2026, 14:00 Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Oct 09, 2026, 13:00 Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Alinma Stadium, Jeddah Tickets Oct 15, 2026, 13:00 Al Nassr vs Neom SC Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Oct 22, 2026, 13:00 Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr Al-Majma'ah Sport City Stadium, Al-Majma'ah Tickets Oct 29, 2026, 13:00 Al Nassr vs Al Kholood Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Nov 05, 2026, 12:00 Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Al Hazem Club Stadium, Ar Rass Tickets Nov 20, 2026, 12:00 Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Nov 26, 2026, 12:00 Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Dec 03, 2026, 12:00 Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr Al Majma'a Sport City Stadium, Al-Majma'ah Tickets Dec 10, 2026, 12:00 Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Dec 14, 2026, 12:00 Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Maydan Tamweel Al Oula, Al-Ahsa Tickets Feb 11, 2027, 15:00 Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Feb 18, 2027, 15:00 Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Feb 25, 2027, 15:00 Al-Taawoun vs Al Nassr Al Taawoun Club Stadium, Buraydah Tickets Mar 11, 2027, 14:00 Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Mar 18, 2027, 15:00 Abha vs Al Nassr Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, Abha Tickets Apr 02, 2027, 13:00 Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Apr 08, 2027, 13:00 Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh Tickets Apr 15, 2027, 13:00 Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Apr 18, 2027, 13:00 Neom SC vs Al Nassr King Khalid Sports City, Tabuk Tickets Apr 22, 2027, 13:00 Al Nassr vs Al-Faisaly Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets Apr 29, 2027, 13:00 Al Kholood vs Al Nassr Al Hazem Club Stadium, Ar Rass Tickets May 06, 2027, 13:00 Al Nassr vs Al Hazem Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets May 12, 2027, 13:00 Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam Tickets May 20, 2027, 13:00 Al Shabab vs Al Nassr SHG Arena, Riyadh Tickets May 24, 2027, 13:00 Al Nassr vs Al-Fayha Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets May 28, 2027, 13:00 Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Kingdom Arena, Riyadh Tickets

Note: The Saudi Pro League pauses from December 24, 2026 to February 7, 2027 to make way for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia is hosting, before Al-Nassr's campaign resumes in February. Kick-off times are listed as published and are subject to change closer to matchday.

How to buy Al-Nassr 2026/27 tickets

To purchase Al-Nassr match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab. You can also source tickets through the Al-Awwal Park site or WeBook.com.

Saudi Pro League Al Nassr FC crest Al Nassr FC 15 Aug 2026 14:00 Al Fateh FC crest Al Fateh FC

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

For popular matches, such as the Riyadh Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it's advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Nassr do offer Diamond and Seasonal Membership packages. Diamond Memberships guarantee tickets for all competitions, whereas Seasonal Memberships, which have various tiers ranging from Fan Tier to Platinum Tier, include benefits and tickets that increase in value depending on the tier level.

Given that official platforms like Webook and the Saudi Pro League site frequently sell out in minutes for high-demand fixtures, trusted secondary marketplaces like Ticombo offer the best option to secure verified match tickets.

How much are Al-Nassr 2026/27 tickets?

Al-Nassr ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand. Premium seating options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options.

Prices typically range from SAR 185 to SAR 1,875 or more for high-profile matches.

Keep tabs on the league's official site or the Al-Awwal Park site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.

Everything you need to know about Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr, founded in 1955, is one of the traditional powerhouses of the Saudi Pro League, based in the capital, Riyadh. Al Hilal and Al-Nassr have always been two of the most dominant forces in the Saudi sphere, and they've maintained that momentum since the Saudi Pro League came into being in 2007.

Al-Nassr finally got their hands back on the title in 2025/26, lifting their 11th Saudi league crown under Ange Postecoglou and ending a long wait for the Nassrawis. With Cristiano Ronaldo still leading the line, they head into 2026/27 as champions and firm favourites to defend their crown.

While Ronaldo remains the most famous import to play for Al-Nassr in recent times, a whole host of notable world stars have donned the yellow and blue kit down the years, including the likes of Hristo Stoichkov, Denilson, Vincent Aboubakar, and David Ospina. The club has continued to strengthen its squad year on year as Saudi football's global profile keeps growing, with Saudi Arabia set to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup during this very season.

History of Al-Awwal Park

Al-Awwal Park, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium and Mrsool Park, has been the home ground of Al-Nassr since 2020. In September of that year, the Saudi Media Company (SMC) obtained the management rights for operating the stadium, and they put pen to paper with Al-Nassr to become tenants. In April 2023, the stadium was renamed Al-Awwal Park after Saudi Awwal Bank signed a $15 million sponsorship deal.

Al-Awwal Park is located within the King Saud University Stadium complex in west Riyadh, just south of the King Abdullah Financial District, and can hold up to 26,000 fans on a match day. The stadium has also hosted other entertainment and sporting events, including WWE's Crown Jewel (twice) and PFL Championship fight cards.