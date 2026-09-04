How to buy Real Madrid 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, average La Liga prices, El Clasico & more

Few sides in world football can match the relentless pursuit of silverware defined by Real Madrid. Perennial champions at home in La Liga and royalty in Europe, Los Blancos continue to draw millions of global fans.

From securing hard-to-find primary releases to navigating ticket secondary platforms, GOAL has everything to know about buying Real Madrid tickets for the 2026/27 season.

Upcoming Real Madrid September 2026/27 fixtures

Date & KO Time Fixture Competition Tickets Fri Sep 4, 8:00pm Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Sep 13, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Tickets Wed Sep 16, 8:00pm Elche CF vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Sep 20, 8:00pm Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets

How to buy Real Madrid tickets?

To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Real Madrid’s official ticket portal. It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability.

Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the Bernabéu.

For some of the less popular matches, there may be tickets left over after the Socios (stake-holding club members) and Madridista Premium members have had an opportunity to buy their seats.

As one of Spain’s and Europe’s biggest clubs, demand is unsurprisingly huge for Real Madrid fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

Socios (Club Members): Full club owners receive first dibs on all ticket sales, usually around 10–12 days prior to a matchday.

Madridista Premium Members: Official cardholders gain the second priority access window (typically 7–8 days before kick-off). Signing up for Madridista Premium is strongly advised if you want a fighting chance at face-value general admission.

General Public Sale: Any remaining standard seats go live 3 to 5 days before the game. For mid-tier or low-demand La Liga matches, small batches are often released in waves as Socios release their season tickets back to the club (Cede tu Asiento program).

Secondary Marketplaces: For marquee fixtures like El Clásico, El Derbi Madrileño, or Champions League knockout ties, general public sales sell out almost instantly. Secondary marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets offer guaranteed digital transfer access for fans planning trips far in advance or hunting last-minute availability.

How much are Real Madrid tickets?

Like most teams in La Liga, Real Madrid offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

Face-Value Category Pricing: Direct club tickets for standard La Liga matches generally range between €75 and €210, depending on tier (Fondo, Tribuna, or Lateral) and stadium height.

Marquee & Dynamic Pricing: For high-stakes showdowns against Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, or top-tier European rivals, Real Madrid implements dynamic pricing. Face-value prices for Category 1 seating regularly scale from €350 to €500+.

Secondary Market Entry: On LiveFootballTickets, entry-level seats for standard league games start around €100 to €130, while El Clásico tickets routinely start closer to €450–€600+.

There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘El Clásico’ (Real Madrid vs Barcelona) and ‘El Derbi Madrileño’ (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

History of the Bernabéu

The Santiago Bernabéu is a retractable-roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain, and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947.

The Bernabéu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabéu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.