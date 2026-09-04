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Book Inter Milan Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Inter Milan 2026/27 tickets: Serie A prices, fixtures & more

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Here’s how you can get your hands on tickets to see the mighty Nerazzurri in action this season

Inter Milan enter 2026/27 as reigning Serie A champions, having delivered a 21st Scudetto and the Coppa Italia in Cristian Chivu's first full season in charge. A trip to the San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza), shared with city rivals AC Milan, remains one of football's essential experiences. GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Inter Milan tickets this season.

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Inter Milan September 2026/27 Serie A fixtures

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
5-6 Sep 2026Inter vs NapoliSan Siro (Home)Serie ATickets
12-13 Sep 2026Inter vs UdineseSan Siro (Home)Serie ATickets
19-20 Sep 2026Roma vs InterStadio Olimpico (Away)Serie ATickets

How to buy Inter Milan tickets

Purchase through the club's official ticket portal, and check regularly for release dates and availability.

Demand is highest for the Derby della Madonnina (vs AC Milan) and Derby d'Italia (vs Juventus), which typically sell out fast through official channels.

If official tickets are sold out, or you're after a specific match at short notice, secondary marketplaces such as LiveFootballTickets are your way to go to secure your ticket.

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Parma Calcio 1913 crest
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How much are Inter Milan tickets

Top tier of the stadium: from €15

Second tier: from around €40

Premium positions closer to the pitch: €75-€200

Secondary market via LiveFootballTickets: from €24 upwards

Prices fluctuate by opponent and seat location, so check the club's official portal for the latest availability. For matches already sold out through official channels, LiveFootballTickets is a straightforward way to compare seats across every part of the San Siro and secure a ticket.

What to expect from Inter Milan in 2026/27

Inter head into the new season as reigning champions after Cristian Chivu delivered a 21st Scudetto and the Coppa Italia in his first full campaign, having taken over from Simone Inzaghi following the club's heavy Champions League final defeat to PSG in May 2025. Chivu's Inter finished nine points clear of Napoli, scoring 82 goals in 35 matches, the club's best return in 75 years, with Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram occupying the top two spots in Serie A's scoring charts.

The season combines a Scudetto defence with a return to the Champions League, plus two Milan derbies and two Derby d'Italia clashes against Juventus, the second of which, away at the Allianz Stadium in May, could yet prove title-deciding.

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History of the San Siro

The San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) opened in 1926 and remains the largest stadium in Italy, with a seating capacity of 80,018. It is the shared home of Inter Milan and AC Milan, who contest the Derby della Madonnina, and has hosted FIFA World Cup matches (1934 and 1990), the 1980 European Championship, and four European Cup/Champions League finals (1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016). The stadium also hosted the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, cementing its status as one of the world's most storied sporting venues.

Frequently asked questions

While it’s not essential to become a paid-up member, you will need to sign up for an account on the Inter Milan site if you want to purchase tickets via the official club route.

The San Siro doesn’t sell out for every Inter Milan match and tickets do go on general sale at times throughout the season. Obviously demand for tickets is usually high though, especially for some of Inter’s more high-profile Serie A encounters, such as the Derby della Madonnina (vs AC Milan) and the Derby d’Italia (vs Juventus). Tickets often sell out swiftly through official channels for these marquee matches. If they are sold out, or you’re hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as SeatPick.

Yes, you can do a stadium tour of the San Siro, which includes visiting the museum, the stands, the changing rooms, and the players' tunnel to the pitch. The official tour is approximately one hour long and is available daily and costs around €30 per adult.

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