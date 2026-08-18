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Book Brasileirão Série A match tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Brasileirão Série A tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices, venue information and more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Serie A
Palmeiras
Flamengo
Fluminense
Santos FC
Corinthians
Athletico Paranaense

Brasileirao Serie A always brings electrifying soccer action and you could be part of it

We've witnessed dramatic conclusions to recent Serie A campaigns in Brazil and we're heading for another thrilling climax with a handful of clubs still dreaming of holding the Troféu do Campeonato Brasileiro aloft in December, including the reigning kings, Flamengo.

Brasileirão Série A TicketsBook now

The Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro took the honours last year by a 3pt margin and each of the last three winning sides have claimed the title by 6pts or less.

Another sizzling showdown is on the cards and you could view all the action unfold in one of Brazil's iconic stadiums by booking tickets today.

Let GOAL give you all the latest Brasileirao Serie A ticket information, including the upcoming schedule, where you can buy match tickets and how much they cost.

Upcoming Brasileirao Serie A standout fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sat, Aug 22 (4pm)

Fluminense vs Remo

Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Tickets

Sat, Aug 22 (8.30pm)

Cruzeiro vs Flamengo

Mineirao, Belo Horizonte

Tickets

Sun, Aug 23 (4pm)

Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama

Nubank Parque, Sao Paulo

Tickets

Sun, Aug 23 (6.30pm)

Santos vs Mirassol

Vila Belmiro, Santos

Tickets

Sun, Aug 23 (7.30pm)

Coritiba vs Corinthians

Estadio Couto Pereira, Curitiba

Tickets

Mon, Aug 24 (8pm)

Botafogo vs Athletico-PR

Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (11am)

Athletico-PR vs Fluminense

Arena da Baixada, Curitiba

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (4pm)

Flamengo vs Botafogo

Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (4pm)

Corinthians vs Santos

Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo

Tickets

Sun, Aug 30 (7.30pm)

Mirassol vs Palmeiras

Maiao, Mirassol

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (9pm)

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama

Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Tickets

Sun, Sep 6 (4pm)

Cruzeiro vs Athletico-PR

Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte

Tickets

Sun, Sep 6 (4pm)

Internacional vs Santos

Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre

Tickets

Sun, Sep 6 (4pm)

Remo vs Flamengo

Mangueirao, Belem

Tickets

Sun, Sep 6 (6.30pm)

Botafogo vs Palmeiras

Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro

Tickets

Sun, Sep 6 (7.30pm)

Corinthians vs Chapecoense

Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo

Tickets

How to buy Brasileirao Serie A tickets

You can buy official Brasileirão Série A tickets directly from the hosting club's dedicated online ticketing platform or physical box office.

As there is no centralized league ticket office, each of the 20 clubs handles its own sales process, and tickets typically go on sale only 3 to 7 days before the specific match day.

In addition, fans can purchase Brasileirão Série A match tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

Brasileirão Série A TicketsBook now

How much are Brasileirao Serie A tickets?

Official, face value tickets for the Brazilian Brasileirão Série A typically range from R$ 20 to R$ 200 (US$4 to US$40) for basic or supporter sections, and up to R$ 420 to R$ 500 (US$80 to US$95) for premium sideline seating.

Prices are heavily determined by whether you are a club member (Sócio Torcedor), the competition, who the opponent is (e.g, local derbies or decisive matches), and the stadium tier.

Keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Brasileirao Serie A records and statistics

Palmeiras are the most successful club in the history of the Brasileirão Série A, having won the competition 12 times. Their most recent title victories came in back-to-back fashion during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Consecutive Titles: Santos hold the record with 5 consecutive championships between 1961-1965, during the era of Pelé's legendary Os Santásticos.

Invincible Champions: Only Internacional has ever won the top flight undefeated, a feat accomplished in 1979 with 16 wins and 7 draws.

Modern Point Record (38-game era): Flamengo holds the record for the most points accumulated in a single modern season, picking up 90 points in 2019.

Brasileirao Serie A stadiums and venues

Club

Stadium & location

Capacity

Flamengo

Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

78,838

Fluminense

Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

78,838

Sao Paulo

Morumbi, Sao Paulo

67,428

Cruzeiro

Mineirao, Belo Horizonte

61,919

Gremio

Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre

55,662

Internacional

Estádio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre

50,848

Bahia

Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

50,052

Atlético Mineiro

Arena MRV, Belo Horizonte

47,465

Corinthians

Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo

47,252

Botafogo

Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro

46,931

Palmeiras

Nubank Parque, Sao Paulo

43,713

Athletico-PR

Arena da Baixada, Curitiba

42,372

Coritiba

Estádio Couto Pereira, Curitiba

40,502

Remo

Mangueirao, Belem

35,000

Vitória

Barradao, Salvador

30,793

Vasco da Gama

Estádio São Januário, Rio de Janeiro

24,584

Chapecoense

Arena Condá, Chapecó

20,089

Santos

Vila Belmiro, Santos

16,068

Mirassol

José Maria de Campos Maia, Mirassol

14,534

Red Bull Bragantino

Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista

12,000

Brasileirão Série A TicketsBook now



Frequently asked questions

To buy official Brasileirão Série A tickets, you can purchase them online through each specific host club’s official ticketing portal or in person at the stadium box offices and official team stores.

There is no centralized ticketing system for the Brazilian top flight. Buying tickets as a foreigner or tourist requires navigating specific regional hurdles, particularly regarding identification numbers and new security technologies.

Official face-value tickets for Brasileirão Série A matches typically cost between R$ 80 and R$ 260 (US $15 to $48) for standard fixtures.

However, prices scale up significantly to R$ 180 to R$ 500+ (US $33 to $90+) for high-demand local derbies (like Flamengo vs Fluminense) or crucial title-deciding matches. 

Palmeiras have won the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A the most, holding 12 league titles in total.

The all-time top scorer in Brasileirão Série A history is Roberto Dinamite, who scored 190 goals during his legendary career. 181 of them were netted during his lengthy spell with Vasco da Gama.

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