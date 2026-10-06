How to get SSC Napoli vs Roma tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Derby del Sole between SSC Napoli and AS Roma stands as one of the most electric and historic rivalries in Italian football. Taking place at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, this clash brings together two legendary southern giants in a fiery Serie A spectacle. Expect relentless intensity, world-class tactical action, and incredible noise from the stands.

GOAL brings you all the essential details on match pricing, availability, and how to purchase your tickets today.

When is SSC Napoli vs Roma Serie A kick-off?

Napoli vs Roma takes place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, with kick-off scheduled as part of the Serie A matchday programme following the international break.

Serie A - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Where to buy Napoli vs Roma tickets?

Official tickets for SSC Napoli matches are released primary through the official TicketOne portal and the SSC Napoli website. High demand from official club cardholders and local supporters means primary general public allocations on official platforms often sell out quickly.

If you miss out during the primary sale, StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Napoli vs Roma tickets?

Official face-value ticket prices set by SSC Napoli for standard Serie A home fixtures at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona typically start at €45 for Curva upper-tier sections and scale up to €150 or more for central Tribuna seating.

On secondary platforms, entry-level options on the secondary market start at approximately €70 for standard seating, with prices fluctuating based on demand and location.

SSC Napoli vs Roma Serie A: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Roma Form

Napoli head into this match with a mixed run of results, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina in Serie A, and they also fell to Arsenal in the Champions League and lost at home to Como earlier in the campaign. Allegri's side have shown they can grind out results, as the 1-0 win over Bologna demonstrates, but defensive vulnerability has been a recurring issue. They have conceded eight goals across those five matches while scoring five.

Roma's recent form tells a more positive story. Gasperini's side have won three and drawn two of their last five, losing none. A 4-0 away victory at Lecce stands out as a statement of their attacking capability, and they followed that with wins over Atalanta and Torino. The 2-2 draw at Inter shows they can compete with the division's strongest sides. Roma have scored ten goals in that period and conceded four, a record that reflects both their attacking output and reasonable defensive discipline.

SSC Napoli vs Roma: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the Maradona in February 2026, a result that continued a pattern of closely contested fixtures. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Roma have won once, Napoli have won twice, and two games have ended level. Goals have been spread fairly evenly across the series, underlining how competitive this fixture tends to be.



