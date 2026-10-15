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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSlovenia
Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
team-logoSwitzerland
Book Slovenia vs Switzerland Tickets
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How to get Slovenia vs Switzerland tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
UEFA Nations League A
Slovenia
Switzerland

Slovenia take on Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League B. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The UEFA Nations League returns with an exciting international clash as Slovenia host Switzerland at Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana. Both European sides bring high levels of quality and motivation to this group stage encounter, making it one of the most anticipated fixtures on the football calendar.

GOAL provides all the crucial details regarding fixture dates, venue information, price tiers, and how to lock in your seats.

Slovenia vs Switzerland TicketsBuy now

When is Slovenia vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Slovenia vs Switzerland takes place at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed closer to the date.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5
Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

Where to buy Slovenia vs Switzerland tickets?

Official match tickets are made available through the host association primary outlet, Eventim Slovenia, which handles standard general public releases for national team home fixtures. Supporters should aim to register and book early when general sale windows open to secure standard allocation seats.

If official primary allocations sell out or your desired seating sector is unavailable, secondary ticketing platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

Slovenia vs Switzerland TicketsBuy now

How much are Slovenia vs Switzerland tickets?

Official primary tickets sold through Eventim start at €26 for standard seating options, depending on stadium section category and vantage point inside Stožice Stadium.

Secondary market entry prices start at around €63 on secondary platforms like StubHub when standard general admission seating sells out on primary portals.

Slovenia vs Switzerland TicketsBuy now

Slovenia vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Slovenia vs Switzerland Form

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, and they drew 1-1 with Cyprus before that. Their only win in the sequence came away at Montenegro, where they won 3-2. That inconsistency across results and goals tells the story of a side still searching for a reliable pattern.

Switzerland's recent form is considerably stronger. Yakin's side won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat being the 3-1 quarter-final loss to Argentina at the World Cup. Before that setback, they beat Colombia on penalties after a 0-0 draw, defeated Algeria 2-0, and edged Canada 2-1. Across those five fixtures, Switzerland scored nine goals and conceded five, with four consecutive wins building momentum before the Argentina defeat.

SVN

SVN - Form

CRO
L2-1
SCO
D0-0
MKD
W2-0
SUI
L2-1
SCO
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUI

SUI - Form

ARG
L3-1
MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, a World Cup qualifying draw in Ljubljana in October 2025. That result followed a 3-0 Swiss win in the reverse fixture in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Switzerland hold the stronger record with three wins to Slovenia's one, and one draw.

Head to Head

SloveniaDrawSwitzerland
1
1
3
UEFA Nations League B
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
2
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
0
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5


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