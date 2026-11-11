How to get Sheffield United vs West Ham United tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sheffield United host West Ham United on Friday, Desember 4, 2026 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

The most recent competitive meeting between the two sides took place in January 2024, resulting in a 2–2 draw at Bramall Lane during their Premier League campaign. Prior to that encounter, West Ham secured a comfortable 2–0 victory over the Blades at the London Stadium in September 2023.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sheffield United vs West Ham United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sheffield United vs West Ham United Championship kick-off?

Sheffield United vs West Ham United kicks off at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Friday, Desember 4, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 19 4 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Bramall Lane

How to buy Sheffield United vs West Ham United Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Sheffield United vs West Ham United Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticket portals directly through Sheffield United's primary ticketing page for home supporter access or West Ham United’s official site for away allocation details and member sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Sheffield United vs West Ham United Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Sheffield United vs West Ham United Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Tickets: Generally range from £25 to £45 depending on the seating tier and stand location.

Generally range from depending on the seating tier and stand location. Concession and Junior Tickets: Typically range from £15 to £25.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Resale Tickets: Generally start around £40 to £60 for standard upper or lower tier seats.

Generally start around for standard upper or lower tier seats. Premium or High-demand Tickets: Typically range from £80 to £150+ depending on availability and exact seat location.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Championship: Everything you need to know

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Form

Sheffield United head into this match with three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win away at Preston North End, and they followed a 1-0 victory over Wrexham with a 1-1 draw against Derby County. Across the five matches, the Blades scored seven goals and conceded seven. They have won three of their last four league games.

West Ham's recent form reads two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at Cardiff City, which came after a 1-3 home loss to West Bromwich Albion. Earlier in the run, the Hammers recorded a 0-6 win at Lincoln City and a 0-1 victory at Swansea City. West Ham scored 13 goals and conceded 13 across those five fixtures.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2024, when Sheffield United and West Ham drew 2-2 at Bramall Lane in the Premier League. Before that, West Ham won 2-0 at the London Stadium in September 2023. Across the last five recorded meetings, West Ham hold the upper hand with three wins to Sheffield United's one, with one draw. West Ham have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures compared to five for the Blades.