How to get Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

In their most recent league meeting back in March 2026, Real Madrid edged out a hard-fought 2-1 away victory at the Estadio de Balaídos. Prior to that encounter, Celta Vigo pulled off a stunning performance at the Santiago Bernabéu in December 2025, blanking the hosts 2-0.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga kick-off?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo kicks off at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo LaLiga fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu, you have several reliable options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The safest and most direct method is buying through the official Real Madrid ticket portal. General public tickets are typically released here first ahead of matchday.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo LaLiga match vary depending on whether you purchase through official primary channels or the secondary resale market.

1. Official Club Channels

Upper Tier / Category 3 Seats: Start around €60 to €75 for upper-tier sections further away from the pitch.

Start around for upper-tier sections further away from the pitch. Category 2 Seats: Generally cost between €76 and €105 .

Generally cost between . Category 1 & Premium Seats: Prime lower-tier and long-side seating range from approximately €116 up to €225 or more depending on exact placement.

Prime lower-tier and long-side seating range from approximately or more depending on exact placement. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Official VIP experiences starting from roughly €325 and scaling higher depending on the lounge access and catering provided.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Category 3 / Upper Tier: Start around €150 to €180 , subject to demand fluctuation.

Start around , subject to demand fluctuation. Category 2 / Long Side: Frequently range from €220 to €260 .

Frequently range from . Category 1 / Lower Tier: Start around €300 to €350.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture having won four of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig, which followed a 4-1 LaLiga win over Sevilla. Madrid also recorded a 3-4 win away at Roma and a 1-0 league victory over Villarreal in that run, with their only defeat coming against Atletico Madrid. Across those five matches, they scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Celta Vigo's last five shows two wins, one draw and two defeats. They beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in their most recent LaLiga outing, though a 1-2 Europa League loss to Juventus preceded that. A goalless draw at Elche and a heavy 5-0 win over Racing Santander also feature in the sequence, alongside a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia. Celta scored eight goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga in March 2026, when Real Madrid won 2-1 away at Celta Vigo. Before that, Celta claimed a 2-0 victory at the Bernabeu in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Real Madrid have won three times to Celta's two, with the Galician side showing they are capable of taking points off their more illustrious opponents.