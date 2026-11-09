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LaLiga
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio de La Cartuja
team-logoRayo Vallecano
Book Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Tickets
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How to get Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Real Betis
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga

Real Betis take on Rayo Vallecano in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Betis host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

In their most recent league meeting back in February 2026, the two sides played out a competitive 1-1 draw at the Estadio de La Cartuja, with Cédric Bakambu and Isi Palazón trading goals. That stalemate followed a cagey goalless draw earlier in the 2025–26 LaLiga campaign when they met at Vallecas in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 14
Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano websites, which are the most reliable and direct sources for general public sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission / Standard Seating: Start at approximately €25 for baseline or upper-tier sections.
  • Mid-Tier and Sideline Seats: Typically range between €45 and €90, depending on exact block availability.
  • VIP and Hospitality Packages: Start upwards of €150 to €250+, offering upgraded lounge access and padded seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Entry-Level Resale Seats: Begin around €25 to €30 for upper tier or shortside views.
  • Average Resale Prices: Average around €115 to €140 as demand fluctuates toward matchday.
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Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Form

Real Betis have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo in LaLiga, following a 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord. Earlier in that run, they suffered a 5-2 defeat to Barcelona but also recorded a 3-2 victory over Porto and a commanding 5-2 win over Osasuna. Across those five fixtures, Betis scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Elche, and they drew 1-1 with Getafe before that. Their sole win in this run was a 2-1 victory over Espanyol. Rayo scored five goals and conceded ten across those five games, a return that reflects the defensive fragility Benat San Jose will want to address.

BET

BET - Form

FEY
W1-0
CEL
D0-0
MAL
W2-1
BVB
L2-1
ELC
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RAY

RAY - Form

GET
D1-1
ELC
L0-3
HUE
W2-3
CEL
W3-0
RSO
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when the two sides drew 1-1 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely balanced: Rayo have won one, neither side has dominated, and draws have been a recurring theme, with three of the five matches ending level. The only outright winner across recent meetings was Rayo, who claimed a 2-0 victory at home in March 2024.

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawRayo Vallecano
0
4
1
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
4Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

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