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Bundesliga
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoMainz 05
Book RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 Tickets
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How to get RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
RB Leipzig
Mainz 05
Bundesliga

RB Leipzig take on Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

RB Leipzig host Mainz 05 on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Their recent matchups have proven tricky for Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena, where Mainz secured a tight 2–1 victory in their most recent meeting on January 31, 2026. Mainz has notably troubled Leipzig on away turf in recent times, avoiding defeat in their last three visits to Leipzig prior to this fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 kicks off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 12
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the Bundesliga fixture between RB Leipzig and Mainz 05:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets first become available directly through RB Leipzig's official club ticketing portal, prioritized for club members and season ticket holders before any general public release.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga fixture varies depending on whether you purchase through official club primary channels or the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standing Tickets (Stehplatz / Fan Side): From approximately €15.
  • Category 5 Seating (Upper corners / high tiers): Around €33 to €39.
  • Category 4 Seating (Upper stand central / side views): Around €39 to €47.
  • Category 3 Seating (Lower / middle tiers & corners): Around €43 to €54.
  • Category 1 & Premium Seating (Central lower / main grandstands): From €60 up to €80+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standing / Budget Resale Seats: Typically start around €55 to €75.
  • Category 2 & 3 Resale Seats (Upper and side views): Generally range from €80 to €150.
  • Category 1 & Prime Long-side Resale Seats: Frequently range from €180 to €300+.
  • VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale Packages: Can exceed €300 to €500+.
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RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 Form

Leipzig head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, though they had previously beaten Schalke 04 2-0 away in the Bundesliga and Elversberg 4-0 at home. Across those five matches, Leipzig scored 12 goals and conceded 12.

Mainz have won just one of their last five games. Their most recent match was a 4-1 home loss to Elversberg in the Bundesliga, and they also fell to Werder Bremen 2-3 and Bayer Leverkusen 3-4 in that period. A 1-0 win at Schalke 04 was their only positive result. Mainz scored eight goals and conceded 14 across those five fixtures.

RBL

RBL - Form

ELV
W4-0
ESN
W1-2
S04
W0-2
MCI
L2-3
FCA
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
M05

M05 - Form

S04
W0-1
SVW
L2-3
BOC
L2-0
ELV
L4-1
FCB
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on 31 January 2026, when Mainz won 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Mainz have won three and Leipzig one, with one match ending in a draw. Leipzig have not beaten Mainz at home in their last three attempts at the Red Bull Arena.

Head to Head

RB LeipzigDrawMainz 05
2
1
2
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
2
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
2
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
5Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

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