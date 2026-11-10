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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoBrentford
Book Manchester United vs Brentford Tickets
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How to get Manchester United vs Brentford tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Manchester United
Brentford
Premier League

Manchester United take on Brentford in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Manchester United host Brentford on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

In their most recent meeting on April 27, 2026, Manchester United secured a narrow 2-1 victory at Old Trafford behind goals from Casemiro and Benjamin Šeško. Brentford has previously shown they are capable of pulling off major upsets against the Red Devils, famously cruising to a 4-0 win over them early in the 2022–23 season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester United vs Brentford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League kick-off?

Manchester United vs Brentford kicks off at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 12
Old Trafford

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How to buy Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club ticketing: Purchasing tickets directly from the club usually requires an official club membership. Members can access ticket ballots or official resale platforms depending on availability and allocation phases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Face Value / Standard Pricing: Typically range from approximately £45 to £86.
  • Official Hospitality Packages: Start from around £200 to £250+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resake Pricing: Generally start around £105 to £120 for upper-tier seating.
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Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Brentford Form

Manchester United head into this fixture with no wins from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League, and they also suffered a 4-1 defeat at Como in the Champions League. United drew 1-1 with both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur during this period, and lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Europe. Across those five matches, United scored four goals and conceded ten.

Brentford arrive with a more balanced recent record, taking two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their standout result was a 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, and their most recent match ended 1-1 at Hull City. The Bees scored eight goals and conceded six across that run.

MUN

MUN - Form

COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
CHE
L2-0
ROM
W3-2
AVL
D4-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRE

BRE - Form

LIV
L1-2
HUL
D1-1
SUN
L3-2
NFO
W2-0
BHA
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester United vs Brentford: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in April 2026, when Manchester United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture. Brentford have won two of the last five encounters between the sides, with United winning two and one match ending in a draw. Brentford's victories in this run include a 3-1 win at their ground in September 2025 and a 4-3 win at home in May 2025.

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawBrentford
2
1
2
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
9Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

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