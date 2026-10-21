How to get Manchester United vs Aston Villa tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

In their most recent league meeting on March 15, 2026, Manchester United claimed a convincing 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. However, Aston Villa proved resilient in the reverse fixture of the 2025–26 campaign, managing to edge out a narrow 2-1 win on home turf.

When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League kick-off?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa kicks off at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

How to buy Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets?

When looking to secure tickets for a Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Aston Villa, supporters generally have a few primary avenues available depending on membership status and availability:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing and Memberships: Both clubs allocate tickets primarily through their official member portals. Purchasing an official club membership for either Manchester United or Aston Villa gives you access to ballot systems, general ticket sales phases, and official member ticket exchanges.

How much do Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the upcoming Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission Face Value: Official face value prices for general admission seats typically range from approximately £45 to £100+ depending on the specific tier, seating location, and fixture category.

Official Club Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium matchday hospitality packages generally start around £175 to £300+ per person, scaling much higher depending on the inclusions (such as fine dining, lounge access, and executive seating).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Standard seats for this fixture currently start at approximately £104 , with typical market prices averaging around £305 or higher depending on demand and proximity to the matchday.

Premium & Longside Resale Seats: Highly sought-after lower tier or longside view seats frequently range anywhere from £150 to over £300 , with exceptional or rare ticket categories scaling significantly higher based on live market availability.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Form

Manchester United have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, following an earlier 2-2 draw with Everton. United beat Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League but lost 0-1 to Manchester City and 2-3 to Brighton in the Carabao Cup. They have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Aston Villa's last five matches produced three wins, one defeat, and one result from a friendly. Their most recent competitive outing was a 2-3 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa also won 2-3 against Club Brugge in the Champions League and beat Coventry City 1-3 in the Carabao Cup, though they lost 1-2 to Nottingham Forest in the league. Across those five matches, Villa have scored ten goals and conceded eight.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on March 15, 2026, when Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, United have won three times and Villa once, with one match ending goalless. The reverse fixture in December 2025 saw Villa win 2-1 at home, while United also won 2-0 at Old Trafford in May 2025.