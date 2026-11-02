How to get Malaga vs Racing Santander tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Malaga host Racing Santander on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

Their most recent competitive meetings took place during the 2025–26 Segunda Division campaign, where they played out a 1-1 draw at Estadio La Rosaleda in May 2026. Earlier in that same 2025–26 season, Racing Santander claimed a strong 3-0 victory over Málaga when hosting them at El Sardinero.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Malaga vs Racing Santander, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Malaga vs Racing Santander LaLiga kick-off?

Malaga vs Racing Santander takes place at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio La Rosaleda

How to buy Malaga vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for an Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona LaLiga fixture, there are several reliable options depending on whether you want to buy direct from the clubs or through secondary and hospitality channels:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can buy standard home tickets directly through the official Málaga CF Ticketing Portal or via the Málaga CF Official Website. Purchasing directly from the club guarantees face-value pricing and valid entry. Club members and season ticket holders usually receive priority access before general public sales open.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Malaga vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Málaga vs. Racing Santander LaLiga fixture vary depending on seat location, demand, and whether you purchase through primary club channels or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Standard league matches typically start around €40 to €70 for upper-tier or general seating categories.

Standard league matches typically start around for upper-tier or general seating categories. Away Section Allocations: Official away-section tickets distributed via club member application processes are generally priced around €50 .

Official away-section tickets distributed via club member application processes are generally priced around . Club Premium & Lower Tier Seats: Better-view lower tier or central longside seats purchased directly through primary club releases commonly range between €120 and €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Resale: Tickets in the upper levels or higher sections generally start around €210 to €320 depending on market demand.

Tickets in the upper levels or higher sections generally start around depending on market demand. Lower Tier & Premium Categories: Better mid-tier and lower-bowl seats frequently range from €350 to over €900.

Malaga vs Racing Santander LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Malaga vs Racing Santander Form

Malaga have not won any of their last five LaLiga matches, recording three defeats and two draws across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Getafe, and they have also been beaten 3-1 by Villarreal and 4-0 by Real Madrid during this stretch. The two draws came against Celta Vigo and Levante. Across those five games, Malaga scored just two goals while conceding nine.

Racing Santander's recent form tells a similarly difficult story, with two wins and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a heavy 5-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, and they were beaten 7-2 by Barcelona before that. Racing did claim back-to-back wins earlier in the run, beating Deportivo Alaves 2-1 and Elche 3-2. They scored nine goals across the five matches but conceded seventeen.

Malaga vs Racing Santander: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026 in the Segunda Division, when the fixture at Estadio La Rosaleda ended 1-1. Racing Santander have the stronger record across the last five head-to-head matches, winning three of them while Malaga have failed to win any, with two draws completing the set. All five previous encounters took place in the Segunda Division.