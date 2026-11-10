How to get Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg tickets: DFB-Pokal prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Kaiserslautern host Freiburg on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the Fritz Walter Stadion in Kaiserslautern.

The two sides last crossed paths in the DFB-Pokal on July 31, 2022, where Freiburg narrowly edged out a 2-1 victory at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion. SC Freiburg has historically held the upper hand in the fixture, claiming victories in four out of their last five competitive meetings across various competitions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal kick-off?

Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg kicks off at the Fritz Walter Stadion in Kaiserslautern, on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

DFB-Pokal - 1/8 2 Dec 2026 - 12:00 Fritz Walter Stadion

How to buy Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticketing portals of both 1. FC Kaiserslautern and SC Freiburg for member and general public ticket sales, depending on which team's allocation you are looking to purchase from.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming DFB-Pokal fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming DFB-Pokal match between Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Area: Typically range between €15 and €25 for standard DFB-Pokal early rounds.

Typically range between for standard DFB-Pokal early rounds. Regular Seat: Generally range from €20 to €60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seat: Start around €730 to €880+ due to high demand and limited availability for this cup fixture.

Start around due to high demand and limited availability for this cup fixture. Premium or VIP Seat: Average upwards of €920+ depending on the specific tier and proximity to matchday.

Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg DFB-Pokal: Everything you need to know

Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg Form

Kaiserslautern head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home loss to Hertha BSC in the 2. Bundesliga on October 31. Before that setback, the Roten Teufel had won three straight matches, including a 1-0 away victory at Nürnberg and a 2-0 cup win over Hannover 96. Their only dropped points in that sequence came in a goalless draw with FC Heidenheim.

Freiburg's last five matches produced two wins and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga, which followed a 3-2 DFB-Pokal win over Wolfsburg. The defeats in that run came against Bayern Munich (3-1), Monaco (3-0 in the Conference League), and Bayer Leverkusen (1-2). Across those five matches, Freiburg scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these two clubs came on July 31, 2022, when Kaiserslautern hosted Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal — Freiburg won 2-1. Across the five most recent matches on record, Freiburg have won four times and Kaiserslautern once, with the Breisgauer also claiming victories in a 2016 second-division clash (2-0) and a friendly in October 2024 (2-1). Kaiserslautern's only win in this dataset was a 1-2 home result reversed in Freiburg's favor in the 2022 cup tie — their sole success coming in the 2015 second-division fixture, a 0-2 home loss that Freiburg won. Freiburg have consistently held the upper hand in this fixture across multiple competitions.