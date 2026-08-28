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Bundesliga
team-logoFC Koeln
RheinEnergieSTADION
team-logoWerder Bremen
Book FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen Tickets
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How to get FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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FC Koeln
Werder Bremen
Bundesliga

FC Koeln take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

FC Koeln take on Werder Bremen on the Saturday, September 12, 2026 at RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

In their most recent competitive meeting on April 12, 2026, 1. FC Köln secured a 3–1 home victory over Werder Bremen. Historically, matches between these two sides at the RheinEnergieSTADION have been high-scoring affairs, with recent Bundesliga head-to-head results evenly balanced across their last six meetings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga kick-off?

FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen kicks off at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 3
RheinEnergieSTADION

How to buy FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the 1. FC Köln vs. Werder Bremen match at the RheinEnergieSTADION, you have primary official options as well as secondary platforms:

  • Official 1. FC Köln Ticket Shop: The most direct and safest place to buy tickets is through the official club website (fc.de) via their online ticket shop. Priority ticket sales are usually offered to club members first, followed by a general public sale if any tickets remain available.
  • Official VIP & Hospitality: If general tickets are sold out, official VIP and business seat packages can be secured directly through official hospitalities platforms such as official-vip.com or via FC Köln's hospitality division.
  • Official Away Ticket Allocations: If you are supporting Werder Bremen, away sector tickets are distributed officially through Werder Bremen’s club website (werder.de) ticket portal for registered fans and season ticket holders.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: If official general channels are completely sold out, secondary ticket exchanges like StubHub list resale options from individual sellers.
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How much do FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the 1. FC Köln vs. SV Werder Bremen Bundesliga match vary depending on the seating category, purchasing channel, and fixture demand:

  • Category 1 (Longside / Lower Tier): Official primary tickets in premium main-stand locations generally range from £50 to £75 per ticket.
  • Category 2 (Corners / Upper Tier): Standard seating along the corners or upper levels typically costs between £35 to £55.
  • Standing Area (Stehplatz): Official standing terrace tickets in the home or away sectors are the most affordable, usually priced around £15 to £22.
  • Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium business seats, lounge access, and official hospitality tickets start at approximately £180 to £350+ per person.
  • Secondary Resale Market: If official general channels sell out, resale marketplaces such as StubHub prices fluctuate based on demand, generally starting around £45 to £90+ for standard seats.
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FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen Form

FC Koeln have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 DFB-Pokal victory at Würzburger Kickers on August 24, following back-to-back 2-1 and 2-0 friendly wins over Real Sociedad. The only dropped points in that run came in a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin in pre-season. Koeln scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded four.

Werder Bremen's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-0 DFB-Pokal win over SK Hansa Lüneeburg on August 22. Bremen lost their final pre-season friendly 1-0 to Auxerre and drew twice against Paderborn, both ending 2-2. They scored nine goals and conceded five across that five-match run.

KOE

KOE - Form

RSO
W2-0
RSO
W2-1
WUK
W1-2
TSG
W3-2
VFB
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SVW

SVW - Form

SCP
D2-2
AJA
L0-1
LSK
W0-3
SCF
L4-1
RBL
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a Bundesliga fixture on April 12, 2026, when FC Koeln won 3-1 at the RheinEnergieSTADION. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, the record is level with one win apiece and three draws. The only previous away win in that sequence went to Bremen, who won 1-0 in Cologne in February 2024.

Head to Head

FC KoelnDrawWerder Bremen
1
2
2
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
3
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
1
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
1
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

FC Koeln vs Werder Bremen Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, FC Koeln sit eighth while Werder Bremen are placed 18th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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