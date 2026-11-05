How to get Everton vs Liverpool tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Everton host Liverpool on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

In their most recent Premier League meeting in April 2026, Liverpool secured a narrow 2-1 victory away against Everton. That historic fixture marked the first-ever competitive Merseyside derby played at Everton's new ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Everton vs Liverpool Premier League kick-off?

Everton vs Liverpool kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Liverpool Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check directly through Everton's official ticketing portal. Priority and ticket sales typically roll out to official club members, season ticket holders, and official hospitality packages first.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Everton vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated price breakdowns and options for Everton vs Liverpool Premier League tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

Home Adult Tickets: Officially priced between £55 and £75 depending on the seating tier at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Officially priced between depending on the seating tier at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Away Tickets: Capped at the standard Premier League away ticket price of £30 for visiting supporters.

Capped at the standard Premier League away ticket price of for visiting supporters. Official Hospitality Packages: Generally start around £402+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Tickets: Generally start around £170 for upper-tier seats, with average ticket prices spanning much higher depending on demand.

Everton vs Liverpool Premier League: Everything you need to know

Everton vs Liverpool Form

Everton head into the derby in poor league form, having won just two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, and they also fell 0-2 to Chelsea, leaving them with a single win — a narrow 1-0 against Ipswich — from their last four Premier League fixtures. A 2-2 draw with Hull City is the only point they have taken from a difficult October stretch.

Liverpool's form tells a very different story. The Reds have won their last four matches in a row, scoring 15 goals across that run while conceding four. Their most recent league result was the 2-0 win over Brighton, and they have also beaten Brentford 2-1 away and recorded a 4-3 Champions League victory over Villarreal. The sole blemish in that five-game stretch was a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League earlier in October.

Everton vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent Merseyside Derby took place in April 2026, when Liverpool won 2-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium — the first-ever competitive fixture played at Everton's new ground. Across the last five meetings between the clubs, Liverpool have won three times, with one draw and one Everton victory. The two sides have shared 11 goals across those five matches, with Liverpool scoring seven and Everton four.