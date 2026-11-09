How to get Celta Vigo vs Villarreal tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Celta Vigo host Villarreal on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

In their most recent league meeting on April 26, 2026, Villarreal secured a narrow 2-1 victory at the Estadio de la Cerámica thanks to goals from Gerard Moreno and Nicolas Pépé. Prior to that encounter, the two sides played out a competitive 1-1 draw at Balaídos in August 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Celta Vigo vs Villarreal LaLiga kick-off?

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal kicks off at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Abanca Balaidos

How to buy Celta Vigo vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Celta Vigo vs Villarreal LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Celta Vigo website or ticket office for seats at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Celta Vigo vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket pricing options for the Celta Vigo vs Villarreal LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Gol and Marcador Stands (Behind the Goal): Starting around €30 to €40 .

Starting around . Tribuna Alta and Baja (Longside Upper & Lower Tiers): Generally ranging between €45 and €60 .

Generally ranging between . Central Tribuna and VIP Hospitality: Typically ranging from €60 to €80+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission Resale: Generally start around €30 to €40 .

Generally start around . Sideline and Lower Tier Resale: Typically range from €70 to €150 .

Typically range from . Premium and High-Demand Resale: Generally start around €200 to €300+.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Form

Celta Vigo have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Real Betis in LaLiga, and they beat Celtic 2-1 away from home in the Europa League before that. Earlier in the run, they defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in the league and drew 0-0 with Elche. Their only defeat in the five-match period came against Juventus, losing 2-1 in the Europa League.

Villarreal have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 LaLiga win at Valencia, which followed a 4-3 Champions League defeat at Liverpool. They also drew 0-0 with Elche in the league, beat SSC Napoli 3-1 in Europe, and lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in LaLiga. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on April 26, 2026, when Villarreal won 2-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, Celta hold the edge with three wins to Villarreal's one, with one match ending level. Celta's most convincing result in that sequence was a 3-0 home victory, while the sides also shared a 1-1 draw at Balaidos in August 2025.