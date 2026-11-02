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Bundesliga
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoFC Koeln
Book Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln Tickets
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How to get Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Bayern Munich
FC Koeln
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich take on FC Koeln in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Bayern Munich host FC Koeln on Friday, November 20, 2026 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

In recent head-to-head encounters, Bayern Munich has maintained a firm upper hand, securing a commanding 5-1 victory against Köln in their most recent league meeting. Their rivalry has also extended beyond domestic league play into cup competitions, including a DFB-Pokal clash where Bayern similarly demonstrated their offensive depth.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 10
Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to watch FC Bayern München play 1. FC Köln:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticket Market (FC Bayern Official Ticket Shop): The most reliable and primary method is through Bayern Munich's official website, where members can buy tickets directly or access the official secondary resale market ( Zweitmarkt ) for face-value ticket exchanges.
  • Official 1. FC Köln Channels: Köln members and season ticket holders often receive an allocated contingent of away tickets directly through their club's ticketing portal for matches at the Allianz Arena.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and 1. FC Köln, categorized by official club options and secondary ticket markets:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Category 1 Seating: €80 standard full price, offering prime views along the sides of the pitch.
  • Category 2 Seating: €70 standard full price for upper-tier central or lower-tier corner areas.
  • Category 3 Seating: €50 standard full price located in standard upper-tier blocks.
  • Category 4 Seating: €40 standard full price positioned further back in the upper tiers.
  • Category 5 / Standing (Südkurve): €15 flat rate for standing sections, making it the most affordable option in the stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / General Admission Resale: Starting around €130 to €145 for upper-corner or behind-the-goal blocks.
  • Mid-Tier & Longside Resale: Generally ranging from €160 to €220+ depending on the exact seating tier and block demand.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from approximately €950 to €1,150+ for premium padded seats, lounge access, and matchday hospitality.
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Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln Form

Bayern Munich come into this fixture in strong domestic form, winning three of their last five games across all competitions without a single defeat. Their most recent outing produced a 6-1 dismantling of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, a result that showcased their attacking firepower at its most clinical. Across those five matches, Bayern have scored 19 goals and conceded seven, though back-to-back draws against Viking in the Champions League and Augsburg in the Bundesliga earlier in the sequence show they are not immune to dropped points. A 7-0 win over Union Berlin earlier in the run gives further weight to their capacity for big home performances. FC Koeln have found form harder to sustain, winning just one of their last five competitive matches while losing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, and they also lost 2-1 to Hamburger SV in that run. A 2-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach represents their only victory, with two draws making up the remainder of their recent record.

FCB

FCB - Form

RBL
W6-1
ARS
D2-2
SCF
W1-3
FCM
W6-1
BVB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
KOE

KOE - Form

BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
FCU
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in May 2026, when Bayern ran out 5-1 winners at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga. Looking across the last five meetings, Bayern have won four times compared to Koeln's none, with one draw in the sequence. That run includes a 4-1 Bayern victory in the DFB-Pokal in October 2025 and a 3-1 win for the Munich side in Koeln's own stadium in January 2026, pointing to a consistent pattern of Bayern dominance in this fixture.

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawFC Koeln
5
0
0
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
DFB-Pokal
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
15Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

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