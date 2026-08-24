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Ligue 1
team-logoAuxerre
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
team-logoNice
Book Auxerre vs Nice Tickets
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How to get Auxerre vs Nice tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Auxerre take on Nice in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Auxerre take on Nice on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre.

The two sides last met in May 2026 near the end of the previous league season, where Auxerre secured a narrow 2–1 victory at home. Heading into this clash, both teams will look to stake their claim in the upper half of the table after a competitive head-to-head history in recent seasons.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Auxerre vs Nice, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Auxerre vs Nice Ligue 1 kick-off?

Auxerre vs Nice kicks off at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre. Official broadcast information is not currently available for this fixture.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 4
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

How to buy Auxerre vs Nice Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and OGC Nice on September 12, 2026, you can follow these main options:

  • Official Club Ticket Office: The most direct and reliable way to secure face-value tickets is through the official AJ Auxerre website. Because the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps has a relatively compact capacity, home tickets tend to sell out quickly depending on public inventory and the phase of release.
  • Resale and Ticket Comparison Platforms: If official tickets are sold out or you are looking for specific seating tiers, you can check ticket comparison and secondary marketplace sites like StubHub. These sites aggregate remaining inventory from various sellers, allowing you to filter by price, view, and seating sections.
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How much do Auxerre vs Nice Ligue 1 tickets cost?

For the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Nice on September 12, 2026, ticket prices generally vary depending on where you purchase them, the seating category, and whether you are buying directly from the club or via secondary marketplaces.  

  • Face Value / Official Box Office: Direct tickets from the club typically start around £45 to £55 (€55 to €65) for standard seats, though availability fluctuates quickly based on member releases.
  • Resale & Ticket Comparison Platforms: On secondary ticket comparison sites such as StubHub, current prices start around £47 to £63 for short side or upper tier tickets, while long side or premium views average closer to £80 to £95+ per ticket before any delivery or platform fees.  
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Auxerre vs Nice Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Auxerre vs Nice Form

Auxerre's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 loss to Lens in Ligue 1 on August 22, which followed a 1-0 friendly win over Werder Bremen. The two results before that were 1-1 draws against Troyes and Sochaux, with a 1-2 defeat to Orleans rounding out the run. Auxerre scored five goals across those five matches and conceded ten, with the Lens result accounting for the bulk of that defensive damage.

Nice have gone three straight matches without conceding, drawing 0-0 with Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener and recording back-to-back goalless draws against Hull City and Cagliari in pre-season. Their only defeat in the last five came against Juventus, who won 2-0. Nice beat Marseille 3-0 in their opening friendly, giving them one win, three draws, and one loss across the period. They scored three goals and conceded two in total.

AJA

AJA - Form

TRO
D1-1
SVW
W0-1
RCL
L5-2
SCO
L1-3
OL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NCE

NCE - Form

CGL
D0-0
HUL
D0-0
FCL
D0-0
PAR
L3-0
LEM
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Auxerre vs Nice: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Auxerre beat Nice 2-1 at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Ligue 1. Before that, Nice won 3-1 at home against Auxerre in August 2025. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, the record shows two Auxerre wins, two Nice wins, and one draw, with the sides sharing a 0-0 Coupe de France result in January 2024.

Head to Head

AuxerreDrawNice
2
1
2
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
2
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
3
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
2
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
FT
Coupe de France
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
0
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Auxerre vs Nice Standings

In the current Ligue 1 table, Auxerre sit 17th while Nice are 11th after the opening round of fixtures.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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