How to get Al Hilal vs Al Hazem tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Hilal take on Al Kholood on Monday, October 19, 2026 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

In their most recent league fixture on May 2, 2026, Al Hilal claimed a comfortable 3-0 away win at Al-Hazem Club Stadium. Goals from Karim Benzema, Marcos Leonardo, and a late Rúben Neves penalty sealed that decisive victory for Al Hilal.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Hilal vs Al Hazem, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem kicks off on Monday, October 19, 2026, at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 19 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League match, follow these primary purchasing options and steps:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Webook Platform: The primary official ticketing platform for major events and matches in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Pro League games hosted in Riyadh.

Blu Store App: Al Hilal's official club mobile application, where home match tickets are often released exclusively to club members first before opening to the general public.

2. Secondary & Resale Ticket Market

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub frequently list resale tickets, though prices may vary depending on demand.

How much do Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem ticket prices in the Saudi Pro League generally range from 50 SAR to 1,500+ SAR, depending on the seating category and location in the stadium:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Category 3 (Behind the Goals / Upper Tier): 50 SAR – 75 SAR

Category 2 (Corner / Standard Side Stand): 100 SAR – 150 SAR

Category 1 (Main Stand / Lower Side Seats): 200 SAR – 350 SAR

Premium / VIP Hospitality: 500 SAR – 1,500+ SAR

2. Secondary Market Pricing

Prices on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub fluctuate based on availability, demand, and seat location closer to matchday.

Category 3 (Behind Goals / Upper Tier Resale): 75 SAR – 120 SAR

Category 2 (Corner / Side Tier Resale): 150 SAR – 250 SAR

Category 1 (Lower Main Stand Resale): 300 SAR – 550 SAR

VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale: 600 SAR – 2,000+ SAR

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Form

Al Hilal have won four of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with their only defeat coming in a 0-2 loss to Neom SC on 7 September. Before that setback, they had beaten Al Shabab 2-0, thrashed Al Ahli 3-0, and won 5-1 away at Al Khaleej. Across those five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Al Hazem's last five league outings produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Al-Taawoun on 8 September, and they also drew 1-1 with Al Shabab. They have scored five goals and conceded six across that run.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came on 2 May 2026, when Al Hazem hosted Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and lost 0-3. Before that, Al Hilal won 3-0 at home on 8 January 2026. Across the last five recorded matches between the clubs, Al Hilal have won all five, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three.