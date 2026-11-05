How to get Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Faisaly host Al Khaleej on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah.

The most recent competitive meeting between Al-Faisaly and Al-Khaleej took place in the King's Cup in January 2019, where Al-Khaleej secured a 2–1 victory after extra time. Al-Faisaly will host the match at Majmaah Sports City Stadium, aiming to leverage home advantage to secure crucial points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15 26 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Majmaah Sports City

How to buy Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the options and steps for purchasing tickets for the upcoming Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official websites or social media channels of both Al-Faisaly and Al Khaleej closer to the match date, as clubs frequently announce ticket release details and direct purchasing links for their home and away fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seats: Typically range from 10 SAR to 30 SAR .

Typically range from . Mid-Tier & Longside Seating: Generally priced between 40 SAR to 80 SAR .

Generally priced between . VIP & Premium Seating: Usually range from 100 SAR to 250 SAR+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard & Upper-Tier Resale: Starting anywhere from 50 SAR to 170 SAR .

Starting anywhere from . Longside & Central Resale Blocks: Range between 200 SAR to 500 SAR+ .

Range between . VIP & Hospitality Resale Packages: Range upwards of 1,000 SAR to 1,500+ SAR.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej Form

Al-Faisaly have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring seven goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Al Nassr, and they also lost 3-1 to Al Ittihad earlier in the run. The draw with Al Shabab and a goalless stalemate against Al-Ettifaq show the side can grind out results, but the defensive record remains a concern.

Al Khaleej have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, with their most recent fixture ending in a 4-1 defeat to Al Ahli. Before that, they won 3-2 away at Al Fateh and beat Al-Fayha 2-0, demonstrating a capacity to score on the road. They drew 1-1 with both Al-Ettifaq and Al Nassr in earlier outings, collecting points against strong opposition.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Khaleej: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the King Cup in January 2019, when Al Khaleej beat Al-Faisaly 2-1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Al-Faisaly have won two, Al Khaleej have won two, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides evenly matched historically.