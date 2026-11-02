How to get AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

AFC Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

In their most recent encounter on May 24, 2026, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the City Ground, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring for Forest and Marcus Tavernier equalizing for the Cherries. Bournemouth claimed a dominant 2-0 victory away against Forest during their previous Premier League meeting in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Premier League kick-off?

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

How to buy AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets?

Here are the options and ways you can purchase tickets for the upcoming Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest F.C.:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most reliable method is through the official AFC Bournemouth ticketing portal (if you are sitting in the home sections) or Nottingham Forest F.C. (for away section allocation). These tickets are usually released in phases, prioritizing club members and season-ticket holders first before reaching general or ballot sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the details regarding ticket options and pricing for the upcoming Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Face Value: Standard matchday tickets purchased directly through official club portals typically range from roughly £30 to £60 depending on the seating tier, age category, and fixture grading..

Standard matchday tickets purchased directly through official club portals typically range from roughly depending on the seating tier, age category, and fixture grading.. Official Hospitality Packages: Direct club hospitality options scale higher, generally starting around £150 to £300+ per person, bundling premium seating with lounge access and dining perks.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Seats: Starting around £170 to £200 per ticket.

Starting around per ticket. Longside Seats: Standard general seating along the side of the pitch typically ranges from £210 to £260 per ticket.

Standard general seating along the side of the pitch typically ranges from per ticket. Premium / VIP Hospitality Resale: Upper-tier VIP packages and specialized bundled options can range upwards of £590 to £2,300+ per ticket depending on the vendor and inclusions.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Form

Bournemouth arrive with three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland, which followed a 3-0 Europa League victory against Sturm Graz. Across the five-match run, the Cherries have scored seven goals and conceded six, with their only losses coming against Chelsea, where they fell 5-1, and Liverpool, where they lost 1-0.

Nottingham Forest have won one and drawn one of their last five matches, with three defeats in that stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 loss to Arsenal, following earlier Premier League defeats to Crystal Palace and Coventry City. Forest's sole win came away at Aston Villa, where they claimed a 2-1 victory, and they have scored three goals while conceding six across the five matches.

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is closely contested in recent seasons. The most recent meeting ended 1-1 when Forest hosted Bournemouth in May 2026, and across the last five Premier League encounters, neither side has been able to establish clear dominance. Bournemouth have recorded the heavier wins in the series, including a 5-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium in January 2025 and a 2-0 home win in October 2025, while two of the five fixtures have finished level.