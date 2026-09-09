How to buy Serie A 2026/27 tickets: Matchday fixtures, average prices & more

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🎟️ Serie A Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Juventus Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Inter Milan Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ AC Milan Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Tickets Under €100: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Hospitality Packages & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Family Areas & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ San Siro Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Stadio Olimpico Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

How to buy Serie A tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages.

To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section.

If tickets are sold out on official channels, or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release, or may be you're looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Serie A tickets?

The cost of Serie A tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club, with the lowest-priced tickets starting from around €40 on resale sites.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Milan derby (AC Milan vs Inter Milan) and the Rome Derby (Roma vs Lazio) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL shows you the 2026-2027 Serie A clubs, their home stadiums, expected matchday ticket price ranges, as well as season ticket starting prices.

2026-27 Serie A clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range (Adult) Season Ticket (Adult) AC Milan San Siro Stadium €30 - €220 From €430 Atalanta Gewiss Stadium (New Balance Arena) €35 - €160 From €340 Bologna Stadio Renato Dall'Ara €25 - €130 From €240 Cagliari Unipol Domus €25 - €120 From €300 Como Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia €30 - €140 From €390 Fiorentina Stadio Artemio Franchi €25 - €130 From €350 Frosinone Stadio Benito Stirpe €20 - €100 From €160 Genoa Stadio Luigi Ferraris €25 - €120 From €200 Inter Milan San Siro Stadium €30 - €240 From €399 Juventus Allianz Stadium €35 - €250 From €430 Lazio Stadio Olimpico €25 - €140 From €280 Lecce Stadio Via del Mare €20 - €110 From €170 Monza Stadio Brianteo (U-Power Stadium) €25 - €120 From €230 Napoli Stadio Diego Armando Maradona €30 - €180 From €250 Parma Stadio Ennio Tardini €25 - €120 From €190 Roma Stadio Olimpico €30 - €160 From €277 Sassuolo Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore €20 - €110 From €150 Torino Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino €20 - €120 From €220 Udinese Bluenergy Stadium (Stadio Friuli) €25 - €115 From €180 Venezia Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo €30 - €130 From €250

All you need to know about Serie A

Serie A is renowned as being one of the most prestigious football leagues on the planet, which features some of the biggest and well-supported clubs in the world, such as Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, all with long and illustrious histories.

Serie A also attracts a whole host of talented players, so it’s no wonder football fans from all four corners of the globe want to come to Italy to view the exhilarating action unfold in person. As well as being enticed by the top-quality football, people also travel in their droves to experience all that the nation has to offer.

Prior to the start of the 1929-30 football season in Italy, a restructuring of the existing Italian Football Championship, which had been played since 1898, into a national round-robin format, took place, which established the Serie A format as we know and love it today.

Known for its rich history, technical style of play, defensive rigor and passionate fanbase, Serie A has been consistently ranked among the strongest leagues in global football. As of the 2025/26 campaign, Serie A ranked second in the UEFA coefficient rankings based on performances in European competitions over the past five seasons, behind England's Premier League and ahead of Spain's La Liga.

Inter Milan are the reigning champions, having claimed their second Serie A title in the space of three seasons and their 21st in total, during the last campaign. ‘I Nerazzurri’ also clinched the Coppa Italia crown, to secure multiple trophies in a season for the first time since their famous treble-winning campaign of 2009/2010.

However, it’s Juventus who stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of league trophies won. The ‘Old Lady’ have bagged a grand total of 36 Italian titles, including a consecutive nine-year winning streak between 2011-2020.